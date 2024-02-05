Passenger arrested for disorderly conduct after bizarre incident at Atlanta airport

article

A bizarre incident unfolded Monday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when a disruptive passenger, later identified as Lezlie Hernandez Zapata, created a commotion at gate E1, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The incident, which began shortly before noon, resulted in a series of eyebrow-raising events.

Zapata's troubles began when she was informed that her boarding pass was denied due to her disruptive behavior, police say. Airport police, from the Atlanta Police Airport Section, responded to the situation and attempted to escort her from the gate to the terminal.

Refusing to enter an officer's vehicle, Zapata allegedly attempted to make a daring escape attempt, prompting officers to engage in a swift pursuit. Despite her attempts to flee, officers caught up to Zapata, pushed her to the ground, and took her into custody.

Zapata was then transported to the airport precinct where Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called in to evaluate the woman for injuries and was cleared for transportation to jail.

While at the precinct, Zapata reportedly continued her disruptive behavior, spitting on multiple officers, urinating on herself and removing the majority of her clothing. Officers scrambled to manage the situation, covering Zapata with available items.

The passenger was subsequently transported to Clayton County Jail and is facing charges of Disorderly Conduct and Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers.

The reason for the woman's disruptive behavior was not identified by the police department.

