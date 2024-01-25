Comedians searched at Atlanta's airport appeal racial profiling lawsuit dismissal

In a recent development, two comedians, Eric Andre' and Clayton English, have filed an appeal in connection to a lawsuit against Clayton County Police, alleging racial profiling at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The crux of their complaint revolves around claims of racial profiling and disproportionately targeting Black passengers. According to court documents from 2022, Andre' and English assert that they were among more than 400 passengers who were stopped by officers from Clayton's specialized Airport Interdiction Unit over an eight-month period.

ORIGINAL STORY: Comedians sue over drug search program at Atlanta airport

During this timeframe, the lawsuit contends that over half of the individuals stopped by the officers were Black, raising concerns about the alleged discriminatory practices of the police unit. The comedians took the opportunity to address their grievances during a news conference held in 2022, shedding light on what they assert happened during their encounters with law enforcement at the airport.

English was stopped while flying from Atlanta, where he lives, to Los Angeles for work on Oct. 30, 2020, according to the original lawsuit. André had finished a shoot for HBO’s "The Righteous Gemstones" and was traveling from Charleston, South Carolina, to his home in Los Angeles on April 21, 2020, when he was stopped after a layover in Atlanta.

Officers blocked them as they entered the jet bridge and asked if they were carrying illegal drugs. Both were asked to hand over their boarding passes and identification. An officer said he wanted to search English’s bag, and English agreed, not believing he had a choice.

Notably, several prominent figures in the entertainment industry, including Tyler Perry, Jamie Foxx, and Taraji P. Henson, have shown support for Eric Andre' and Clayton English. These celebrities have filed legal documents in defense of the comedians and others who may have experienced similar issues.

As the legal battle unfolds, the comedians are awaiting a date for the appeal to be heard in court. The outcome of this case will likely have implications not only for Andre' and English but also for the broader conversation surrounding racial profiling and law enforcement practices at airports.