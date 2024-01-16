Atlanta airport store employee fired after fight caught on video

An employee at an Atlanta airport store has been fired after a fight that was caught on camera, police say.

Shortly before noon on Jan. 13, Atlanta Police officers responded to a disturbance call at Harvest & Grounds, which is located at Concourse D at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

At the restaurant, they met with employees who told them that a fight had broken out between two employees over espresso shots.

The report says one employee, who police identified as Shacoria Elly, became so angry that two of the store's managers had to hold her back to stop her from attacking the other employee.

Video of the altercation shared to the X account Clown World, showed the two managers struggling to stop Elly from going to the back of the store as she kept telling them to "give me my stuff."

Content Warning: This clip contains explicit language and violence.

At one point, Elly grabs a chair and tries to throw it before one of the managers pulls it out of her hands. She then walks back, jumps over the counter, grabs one of the store's pans, and swings it.

After getting her bag and coat, Elly walks away from the store.

In the report, police say Elly was "terminated from her position" and airport security confiscated her badge.

Elly was no longer in the area when the officer arrived. It does not appear from the report that officials are charging her with any crime.