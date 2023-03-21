Passenger accidentally shot during pursuit in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, GA. – A man was accidentally shot while riding in a car being pursued by police in Carrollton on March 20, according to Carrollton Police Department.

CPD says an officer was on routine patrol when he saw a vehicle that was not staying in its travel lane. The vehicle's tag information indicated the registered owner had an active warrant and the officer was able to determine that the driver matched the owner's description.

When the officer approached the vehicle after it stopped, he could reportedly smell marijuana. It also appeared that the driver was intoxicated, according to CPD.

When asked to step out of the vehicle, the driver "rapidly accelerated" away from the officer and the pursuit began.

Shortly after, the vehicle stopped abruptly. At that time, a passenger in the vehicle notified officers he had been shot when the driver attempted to throw a gun out of the vehicle.

The passenger was transported to an Atlanta-area hospital for treatment. The driver, who has been identified as 23-year-old Akeem Blue of LaGrange, was arrested and is facing the following charges: felony fleeing, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, DUI, reckless conduct, possession of marijuana, and failure to maintain lane. The previous warrant is for simple battery in Troup County.

