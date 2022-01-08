Parts of Cobb Pkwy closed following deadly crash

The southbound lanes of Cobb Pkwy near Mack Dobbs Road closed Saturday night after a deadly vehicle crash.

Kennesaw Police responded to the scene.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately made available.

No word on when lanes are expected to reopen.

Officials asked drivers to use alternative routes.

An investigation continues.

