Men stripped, bound, beaten, robbed over furniture, police report says

Police said investigators are looking for kidnapping suspects who allegedly tied up, stripped and robbed two men on Tuesday evening in Union City.

Police arrested at least one person but did not provide details about pending charges. A spokesperson for the Union City Police Department said the dispute was related to furniture.

According to the police report, officers responded to two calls about 20 minutes apart in the same subdivision. In the first call around 7:10 p.m., someone reported a man wearing a black ski mask running away from a black Acura. Then, someone told police they saw two naked men in handcuffs walking through a neighborhood.

An officer found the two men — one completely naked and another with a gray shirt wrapped around his waist — walking on Jonesboro Road toward Dorian Drive at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The man covered up by a shirt was stumbling and bleeding from his right arm and head. He also had duct tape around his neck, the police report stated.

When the cop asked the partially-clothed, injured man what happened the report states he replied, "Someone just tried to kidnap me."

The completely naked man told police he was sitting in a car in the Brookstone subdivision when two men in ski masks held him at gunpoint and took him behind a house. That victim ran and tried to climb a fence to escape and got cut by barbed wire. The victim's said in the police report that the abductors took his clothes and driver's license at some point.

The police report states the partially-clothed victim said kidnappers put an AR-15 to his face, tied him up, and threw both men into the woods. The injured man said he may have been shot in the back of the head while he was trying to run away. He sat in a patrol car and told police his white Chevrolet Impala with Georgia tag ZGF116 was gone.

"They took my guns, my car, my guns were in my car," he said, according to a police report.

The injured man told his father, who arrived at the scene, that someone they apparently knew had kidnaped him, according to the report. First responders later took the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Before discovering the victims, Union City police were investigating a separate call describing a black Acura parked nearby on Rolling Brooke Court where a man wearing a black ski mask was seen running away. Officers responding to that call found the vehicle with multiple bullet holes.

Someone reported the suspicious Acura had returned at around 8:10 p.m. Officers went to a nearby cul-de-sac on Four Oaks Court and didn't find the Acura, but found the kidnapping victims' Chevy Impala. Police took the car as evidence.

Different officers stopped the suspect's car on the road and found the driver was holding a ski mask in his pocket, according to the police report. Police arrested him and towed the car.

A police spokesperson said investigators are still interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for video footage.