Union City officer dies in traffic crash

The Union City Police Department is mourning one of its officers after a traffic crash.

Officer Rodney Steed died from injuries he received during that off-duty crash. He was 57.

Steed was in his personal vehicle at the time. Details surrounding the crash were not immediately available.

Steel has been part of the department since 2017 and was assigned to the Court Services Division.

He retired from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office with 20 years of service. Before that, he served in the U.S. military.

"Officer Steed passing is a tough loss for our agency as his spirit and continual laughter remains an integral part of our daily lives serving and protecting the citizens and visitors of Union City," the department wrote in part in a statement posted to its Facebook page on Monday.

The department consists of about 57 sworn officers and five civilians covering just over 18 square miles and serving about 22,000 residents.

No word yet on funeral services.