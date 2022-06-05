Mother says her son was driving for Lyft when he was shot dead at Union City apartment complex

The mother of a man shot dead at a Union City apartment complex provided new details about the deadly shooting.

Speaking exclusively to FOX 5 Atlanta's Christopher King, Sheila Douglas said her son Joshua Roberts was a Lyft driver doing his job when he was shot.

"I’m feeling hurt," she said.

Douglas said whoever shot and killed her son ripped her heart out.

"You got to be a sick individual," Douglas said.

The shooting happened before 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the Netherley Park Apartments at 6770 Buffington Road in Union City. Details were limited, but police said one person died in the shooting. Investigators didn't explain what they think led up to the shooting.

"He didn’t deserve that," Douglas said of her 39-year-old son.

She said Roberts was in the driver's seat of his car and someone shot him from the back and hand.

Douglas called her son a generous, caring and spiritual person. She spoke with him earlier in the day, hours before he was shot and killed.

Roberts told his mother not to worry, Douglas said.

"You have caused me great pain," she said. "My family and friends and family’s lives.

"I want justice for Joshua Roberts."

Advertisement

Douglas said her son was murdered on his father's birthday. Instead of celebrating, the family is planning a funeral.