Parents of Parkland high school mass shooting victim bring bus to Atlanta

A school bus made the rounds Wednesday in metro Atlanta, but there were no students on board. It's a big yellow plea to curb gun violence.

The parents of a student killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, are driving the buss all over the country with the hopes of creating awareness and saving lives.

To Manuel Oliver, this isn't just a bus, it's a "revolution on wheels." He hopes the conversations he and his wife Patricia have about their late son and gun violence prevention will save lives.

Being a parent is a full time job. Manuel Oliver says he took it seriously even now, years after his son's death.

In 2018, his son, Joaquin or "Guac," was one of 17 people shot and killed.

Not even a week ago, a jury acquited the former deputy who backed away from instead of confronting the Parkland gunman.

And since then, the Olivers have stripped a school bus of its labels and added their own.

Anyone driving past the bus will know its mission is to "SAVE LIVES" and "stop gun violence."

Not just in Guac's name.

Wednesday in Atlanta, several speakers echoed the same message of peace, and gun violence intervention.

Manuel and Patricia Oliver will also visit Uvalde, Aurora, Columbine, Louisville, Nashville, Sandy Hook, and several other cities who've endured mass shootings.