Parent pleads guilty to deadly beating of 7-year-old child, trying to cover up her death

An East Point resident pleaded guilty to the 2016 murder of her child, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

Milan Wash pleaded guilty to ninth counts, including murder, cruelty to children and concealing the death of their child, Kamarie Wash.

Prosecutors accused Milan Wash of beating Kamarie to death in East Point before shaving the girl's head, burning the skin on her palms and dumping her corpse in Lake Allatoona. Officials said Milan Wash called 911 to report her daughter missing the day after a fisherman discovered her body floating in the lake.

Investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and East Point Police Department concluded that Milan Wash broke Kamarie's jaw and killed her in an apartment off McClelland Avenue. Investigators said the cause of the child's death was blunt force trauma.

Prosecutors said Milan Wash's partner LaSharae Davis also "routinely physically abused Kamarie and withheld food from her."

Milan Wash received a life sentence with 75 years in confinement.

"A 7-year-old baby girl was brutally abused and murdered by a person who should have been her greatest protector," District Attorney Fani Willis said. "Wash not only beat Kamarie badly enough to kill her but went to great lengths to cover up the crime. It is an absolute shame that a young life was so violently cut short by a parent. While we cannot bring back Kamarie Wash, we hope this guilty plea and life plus 75 years prison sentence brings a sense of justice to her family. I’m grateful to the people who worked hard to ensure that Milan Wash would be held accountable for her reprehensible actions against a defenseless child."