Panic alarm system credited with saving lives in Apalachee High School shooting

First responders have credited a newly installed panic alarm system at Apalachee High School with saving lives during the shooting there this week.

The panic buttons by the Atlanta-based company Centegix, worn by teachers, immediately alerted both the police and the entire school that a dangerous situation was unfolding. It played a key role in helping school resource officers end a deadly rampage at the high school within minutes.

"They confronted the shooter and ended it," said Mo Canady, executive director of the National Association of School Resource Officers. "Who knows how many lives they saved."

When the button was pressed on Wednesday, the school went into lockdown, and local police were notified of the critical incident.

Teachers wear the panic button around their necks, attached to their identification badges.

"An educator wearing one of these, recognizing there is a critical situation — in this case, an active assailant situation — is able to create a silent panic alert," said Canady.

Centegix is just one of several new real-time incident reporting systems designed for schools.

While districts like Douglas County have had the technology for years, Barrow County only recently implemented it.

"The panic alarm system they just installed definitely saved lives," said Brian Bastianelli, a school security consultant. "In these critical situations, seconds count."

The Centegix alert system also provided first responders with the exact coordinates of the device that triggered the alarm.

"The silent alarm button created the alert that caused law enforcement and others to help with the response," Canady added.

However, Canady cautions that no single solution can guarantee safety in schools. His organization advocates for highly trained law enforcement personnel to be present at schools at all times.

"Whatever tool we're using, it doesn’t stand on its own," said Canady. "Everything matters when it comes to school safety. It’s a complex issue."

According to Barrow County’s Fire Department, the first Centegix panic alert was triggered at 10:22 a.m. on Wednesday. The first crew arrived on the scene by 10:30 a.m., and they were inside the school by 10:34 a.m.