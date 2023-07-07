Pair of thieves wanted for stealing from ATM in Cherokee County

article

Two people are wanted for rushing an ATM technician and stealing an undisclosed amount of money in Cherokee County.

The robbery happened around 2 p.m. July 6 at an ATM at the Towne Lake Wells Fargo. They reportedly forced the tech away from the ATM and then stole the money. The thieves then left the scene in a white vehicle.

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says that the incident is believed to be targeted to the AM and not citizens using the bank or its services.

If you have information please call the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-928-0239 or 911.

