Package thieves targeting Southeast Atlanta townhome community

Residents in one Southeast Atlanta townhome community say they are fed up over constant break-ins to the mailroom. Those who live there say it started earlier in the year. The latest incident was caught on camera.

It’s a flood of emotions for Blake Blaison, who lives in the townhome community Glenwood Green.

"It’s a combination of being disappointed and angry," he told FOX 5. "It’s a two-person team. One person goes for the mailbox and cubbies and then the second person goes for where the packages are. In two minutes they cleared off the entire place."

Residents at Glenwood Green Townhomes say they are fed up with mailroom break-ins.

Blaison says cases of stolen mail and packages are on the rise.

"The first thing happened in March. It was a one-off thing, and we weren’t even sure if anything had been taken. Then people started reporting missing packages."

After an incident in October, the HOA installed cameras.

Atlanta Police confirm they are looking into the incident as neighbors fear it may only get worse heading into the holiday season.

"It’s the inability to feel safe in your own neighborhood. Just the thought that one night someone is going to be lurking around the neighborhood and stealing your property," Blaison said. "It makes you uneasy."

The HOA installed security cameras, which caught a pair of package thieves in the act.

Blaison says when they catch those responsible, they intend to take legal action.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the United States Postal Service regarding the incidents. We are awaiting their response.