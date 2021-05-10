Expand / Collapse search

Owner of tiger spotted in west Houston neighborhood arrested

By FOX 26 Staff
Published 
Updated 3 days ago
Texas
FOX 26 Houston

Police arrest alleged owner of tiger seen walking streets of Houston

The attorney for 26-year-old Victor Cuevas says his client doesn't own the tiger and has no idea where it is.

HOUSTON - Police say the owner of a tiger seen walking around in west Houston, Victor Hugo Cuevas was arrested in Fort Bend County. His attorney says he was going to turn himself in this evening at the Harris County Jail.  

His attorney tells FOX 26 the roaming tiger is not his client’s and he doesn’t know where the tiger is now. 

On May 9, an encounter between an off-duty Waller County deputy was caught on video around 8 p.m. on Ivy Wall Drive near Riverlace Drive.

RAW: Tiger seen in west Houston neighborhood

Neighbors recorded video of an off-duty Waller County deputy confronting a tiger in a west Houston neighborhood.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The deputy reported that several neighbors notified him about a tiger on the loose, and he found the tiger lying in the grass in front of a home.

Video shows the deputy, who says he was trying to protect the community, with his pistol drawn as the tiger walks toward him.

Police say the owner of the tiger, 26-year-old Victor Cuevas, was then seen escorting the tiger into a home and later put it into his vehicle. The vehicle is described as a white Jeep Cherokee with paper plates.

Victor Cuevas

Victor Cuevas

As officers arrived at the scene, police say the Cuevas drove away and there was a brief pursuit. Officers lost sight of him.

Cuevas bonded out of jail in December on a murder charge for shooting and killing a man in 2017 in Fort Bend County, according to court records.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The HPD Major Offenders Division, Animal Cruelty Unit and BARC are investigating.

Press conference on tiger seen in west Houston

Police say they are searching for the owner of a tiger that was seen walking in a west Houston neighborhood.

Houston does not allow tigers in city limits except in specific cases, such as at an accredited public zoo.

This is not the first time a tiger has been found in Houston. In 2019, police and BARC were alerted to a report of a tiger inside a southeast Houston home after someone called 311 anonymously. The tiger was taken to an animal sanctuary.