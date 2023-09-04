Overturned vehicle blocks traffic on I-75 at Tara Boulevard

article

Northbound traffic on I-75 is backed up after an overturned vehicle blocked multiple lanes Monday afternoon.

Three of the four lanes on the interstate at U.S. 41/Tara Boulevard SB are out of service while officials work on removing the vehicle from the roadway.

Traffic is expected to flow freely again by 5 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

I-75 Northbound at US 41/Tara Boulevard SB (Credit: GDOT)

There's no word yet on what caused the accident or whether anyone was injured.

