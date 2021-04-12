Overturned truck knocks down sign on I-285, blocks all southbound lanes

article

All southbound lanes on Interstate 285 in DeKalb County are blocked after a major accident.

Images showed a truck overturned and knocked down a highway sign, spilling a substance described by police as fuel in the road. One person was injured and transported to a local hospital, officials said.

Images from SKYFOX showed emergency vehicles responding to the crash near Memorial Drive.

MORE TOP STORIES: 3 officers injured, 1 suspect dead in Carroll County police chase

It's not clear what caused the accident or if the person was injured in the initial accident or due to the sign.

(Photo: Chris Francis/FOX 5 Atlanta)

Advertisement

Officials could not provide an estimate on the time it will take to clear the road.

At shortly after noon, the Georgia Department of Transportation urged motorists to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

DeKalb police said traffic is being diverted onto E. Ponce de Leon Avenue towards Glendale Road and down Northern Avenue. Once on Memorial Drive, traffic can re-enter I-285 south, police said. Crews are working to clear the roadway of the fuel spill, according to officials.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.