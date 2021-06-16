Semi hauling lumber overturns on I-75 causing delays

article

An overturned lumber tractor-trailer is causing major delays on Interstate 75 Southbound in Cobb County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Georgia Department of Transportation reported the wreck is past the Delk Road exit on I-75 south and encouraged drivers to use alternate routes.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is reporting four of six lanes are closed.

The latest update from GDOT said crews project to clear the roadway by 3:15 p.m.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more about what caused the tractor-trailer the flip and if there are any injuries at the scene.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

