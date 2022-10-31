Overturned tractor trailer shuts down all westbound I-285 lanes

article

A crash involving a tractor-trailer has shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 285 Monday morning.

Officials say the crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. close to the exit of State Route 9/Roswell Road.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed a tractor trailer overturned on the interstate.

Drivers should expect major delays and plan alternate routes to avoid the slowdown.

The crash is adding to the delays already in place while construction crews work on two lanes in each direction from Roswell Road to Ashford-Dunwoody for at least eight months.

Police have not released the cause of the wreck.