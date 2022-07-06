Expand / Collapse search

Overturned tractor-trailer blocks I-285 exit ramp to I-20

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An overturned tractor-trailer truck has blocked an exit ramp from Interstate 285 to Interstate 20 Wednesday morning in DeKalb County.

The accident happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at the curve of the exit ramp from I-285 southbound to I-20 eastbound.

Crews are on the scene of the exit ramp and are trying to flip the truck over the wall.

At this time, all lanes are blocked on the exit ramp.

Officials have not released what caused the truck to overturn.

Drivers should expect major delays and plan alternate routes to avoid that highway exit.