Overturned Publix truck spills groceries on I-285, causes major delays

An overturned Publix semi-trailer truck is causing major delays on Interstate 285 Wednesday morning.

The Dunwoody Police Department shared photos of the wreck around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. In the photos, the truck was on its side with its contents spilling out onto the interstate.

Officials say the crash happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate at Chamblee Dunwoody Road and left only one lane open.

(Dunwoody Police Department)

Drivers should expect major delays and plan alternate routes to avoid the heavy traffic while crews work at the scene.

Officials have not said how long it may take to clear the scene.