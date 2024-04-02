Overnight closure on I-85 at North Druid Hills begins Friday

article

Some lanes along Interstate 85 at North Druid Hills will be closed overnight beginning Friday.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, contractors will need to perform utility work from 8 p.m. Friday through 11 a.m. Saturday.

One right lane on I-85 southbound at North Druid Hills Road, as well as the southbound on-ramp, will be impacted.

For those traveling east on North Druid, they will need to use Buford Highway to access I-85 southbound. Those headed in the opposite direction will need to continue along North Druid Hills and use Buford Highway to get on the interstate.

Heavy delays are expected in the area and drivers should use caution.