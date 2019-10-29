'Over capacity' animal shelter hosts Halloween adoption event

All the kennels are full at the Douglas County Humane Society. The shelter is currently over capacity and will be forced to euthanize 25 dogs and 12 cats if they aren't adopted by next week.

In an effort to save the lives of dozens of animals, the shelter is hosting a special 'Spook-Tacular Adoption Event' this week.

Special adoption event through this weekend. (Douglas County Humane Society)

You can adopt any dog that has been at the shelter for longer than thirty days for just $25. You can take a feline friend home for $10.

If a dog is heartworm positive, the Douglas County Humane Society will give $300 toward the treatment, so don't let that be a deterrent.

And if you live in Douglas County and need to have your cat or dog spayed or neutered, the Humane Society has special low-cost programs.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ ​Take me home! (Douglas County Humane Society)

For more information visit the Douglas County Humane Society Facebook page.