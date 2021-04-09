Over $2 million in meth seized in drug raid, Henry County police say

article

Law enforcement officials said they have taken millions of dollars worth of narcotics and illegal firearms off the street during a raid this week.

It happened Thursday at a home on Asa Moseley Road in Stockbridge. The Henry County Police Department’s Narcotic Agents and SWAT Team conducted a search warrant at the home.

Inside, police said officers found about 450 pounds of suspected liquid methamphetamine with a street value of over $2 million was located along with 11 firearms. The items were taken into evidence.

One arrest was made, but their name has not been released. They were charged with trafficking illegal drugs and manufacturing illegal drugs.

More arrests are possible and the investigation remains open.

