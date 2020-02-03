Over 165,000 infant incline sleepers recalled due to suffocation risk

Four companies that make incline sleepers for infants are recalling more than 165,000 products due to the risk of suffocation.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says that products by Delta Enterprises Corp, Evenflo, Graco, and Summer Infant have all been affected by the recall.

"Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances," officials said.

While officials say there are no reported injuries or deaths, the CPSC still urges consumers to immediately stop using the products.

The recall comes after another recall by Baby Trend, a company that manufactures baby and child products, for four models of its Tango Mini Strollers.

The products involved in this recall include:

Delta Enterprise Corp. Deluxe Incline Sleeper model numbers 27404-2255, 27404-437, 27404-758, and 27404-942

Evenflo Pillo Portable Napper model number 12132125

Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seat model numbers 1872034, 1875063, 1875102, 1877160, 1882081, 1896313, 1908957, 1914283, 2047734, and 1922809.

Summer Infant's SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper model number 91394.

The producers were sold through Amazon and could also be found at Target, Buy Buy Baby, Babies R Us, Kmart, ToysRUs.com, Kohl's, JC Penney, and Walmart.

If you use any of these products, please contact the company for refund options.