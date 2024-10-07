Otis Redding Jr. honored posthumously with Hollywood star

article

Georgia's very own "King of Soul," Otis Redding Jr., was honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a star.

The ceremony was held in Los Angeles on Oct. 4 and featured Redding's loved ones. Those in attendance included his widow Zelma Redding, son Dexter Redding, daughter Karla Redding-Andrews, grandson Justin Andrews, and son-in-law Timothy Andrews.

Karla proudly accepted the honor on her father's behalf.

"He loved his wife, he loved his family, he loved his children, and he loved his fans around the world," she said during an emotional speech. "Today, we honor not just the music, but the incredible man behind it."

The ceremony was emceed by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jimmy Jam. Other celebrities, like Verdine White, the bassist for Earth, Wind & Fire, and actor Omar Dorsey attended. Atlanta's Killer Mike spoke about Redding's influence on his life and musical career.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: (L-R) Killer Mike, Verdine White, and Jimmy Jam attend as Otis Redding is honored with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk Of Fame on October 04, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Otis Redding was born in Dawson on September 9, 1941, and raised in Macon. From an early age, his undeniable talent paid his way. He would perform at talent shows and sing gospel songs on Macon's WIBB radio station. At just 15, he stopped attending school to support his family by working a variety of jobs and pitching in as a musician every now and again.

He rose to true stardom in the 1960s, touring the Southern United States on the Chitlin' Circuit, a series of venues that were friendly to African American artists during segregation. Eventually, he came out with his most popular hits, like "Try a Little Tenderness," "Respect," and "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay."

Redding's whirlwind career and life came to an end at the tender age of 26. He died in a plane crash that killed all but one member of his band.

In the wake of his death, Redding's popularity only continued to soar. Some of the most popular covers of his music include Chris Brown's rendition of "Try a Little Tenderness" in the 2007 movie, "This Christmas," as well as Jay-Z and Kanye West's hit song "Otis."

He was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1989, the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1994, and received the GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Karla Redding-Andrews and Zelma Redding attend as Otis Redding is honored with a posthumous star on Hollywood Walk Of Fame on October 04, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

In 2007, Zelma and her daughter founded the Otis Redding Foundation in Macon to develop the next generation of young musicians. They're also looking forward to opening the Otis Redding Center for the Arts in Macon this winter.

Redding's life story will be coming to the silver screen soon, according to his family. They said Star Wars actor John Boyega is expected to play the star in a biopic expected to begin production in 2025.