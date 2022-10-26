Ossoff sees 'signs of improvement' at Atlanta penitentiary, but says more work needed

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) paid a visit to the U.S. Penitentiary in Atlanta Wednesday, where he says there are encouraging signs of improvement at the federal prison facility.

Ossoff's visit comes on th heels of a 10-month congressional investigation led by the senator, which found evidence that the federal prison system has undermined public safety and jeopardized the health and safety of inmates and staff. The investigation also revealed a lack of oversight contributed to the loss of life.

Former prison employees testified before a U.S. Senate subcommittee in July that the Atlanta facility "was falling apart." Employees stated that when they tried to report facility issues or instances of staff misconduct, administrators never followed up with them.

Former staffers also reported ongoing problems with contraband including drugs, weapons and cell phones inside the facility as well.

The senior U.S. senator for Georgia told reporters that while the changes are encouraging, more work is needed.

"I see some preliminary encouraging signs of new leadership at the national level and facility level that are pursing improvement," Ossoff said. "But it's too soon to say yet whether those improvements have been delivered and secure."

Ossoff says he will continue to push for positive change until he can say the issues at the federal prison have been resolved.