Oscar Meyer Wienermobile making stops in metro Atlanta this week
ATLANTA - Oscar Meyer's iconic Wienermobile has arrived in Atlanta and is set to tour various locations across the city this week. The Wienermobile will make stops at different Kroger locations throughout the metro area.
Today, it will be at the Kroger store on Chamblee Tucker Road from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Later, it will be on display from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Kroger on Lawrenceville Highway. The Wienermobile's metro Atlanta tour will conclude in McDonough on July 7.
Upcoming Kroger Visits and Local Events
Kroger Visit
- When: Monday, July 1, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Where: 3559 Chamblee Tucker Rd., Atlanta, GA 30341
Kroger Visit
- When: Monday, July 1, 3 PM - 6 p.m.
- Where: 4357 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA 30084
Dunwoody 4th of July Parade
- When: Thursday, July 4, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Where: Starting at the intersection of Mount Vernon Rd. and Jett Ferry Rd., proceeding west
Kroger Visit
- When: Friday, July 5, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Where: 1745 Georgia 138, Conyers, GA 30013
Kroger Visit
- When: Friday, July 5, 3 PM - 6 p.m.
- Where: 3700 Salem Rd., Covington, GA 30016
Kroger Visit
- When: Saturday, July 6, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Where: 4753 Atlanta Highway, Loganville, GA 30052
Kroger Visit
- When: Saturday, July 6, 3 PM - 6 p.m.
- Where: 910 Atlanta Hwy, Loganville, GA 30052
Kroger Visit
- When: Sunday, July 7, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Where: 2000 Georgia 155 North, McDonough, GA 30252