Oscar Meyer Wienermobile making stops in metro Atlanta this week

Oscar Meyer's iconic Wienermobile has arrived in Atlanta and is set to tour various locations across the city this week. The Wienermobile will make stops at different Kroger locations throughout the metro area.

Today, it will be at the Kroger store on Chamblee Tucker Road from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Later, it will be on display from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Kroger on Lawrenceville Highway. The Wienermobile's metro Atlanta tour will conclude in McDonough on July 7.

Upcoming Kroger Visits and Local Events

Kroger Visit

When: Monday, July 1, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: 3559 Chamblee Tucker Rd., Atlanta, GA 30341

Kroger Visit

When: Monday, July 1, 3 PM - 6 p.m.

Where: 4357 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA 30084

Dunwoody 4th of July Parade

When: Thursday, July 4, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: Starting at the intersection of Mount Vernon Rd. and Jett Ferry Rd., proceeding west

Kroger Visit

When: Friday, July 5, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: 1745 Georgia 138, Conyers, GA 30013

Kroger Visit

When: Friday, July 5, 3 PM - 6 p.m.

Where: 3700 Salem Rd., Covington, GA 30016

Kroger Visit

When: Saturday, July 6, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: 4753 Atlanta Highway, Loganville, GA 30052

Kroger Visit

When: Saturday, July 6, 3 PM - 6 p.m.

Where: 910 Atlanta Hwy, Loganville, GA 30052

Kroger Visit