Organizers arrested in connection to protests at 'Cop City' site to appear in court

Three organizers who have been aiding protesters against the planned Atlanta Public Safety Training Center will head to court for the first time since they were arrested Wednesday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests of Marlon Scott Kautz, 39, of Atlanta, Savannah D. Patterson, 30, of Savannah, and Adele Maclean, 42, of Atlanta, Wednesday morning in conjunction with the Atlanta Police Department.

Kautz, Patterson, and Maclean, 42 were each charged with money laundering and charity fraud.

The arrests come after Atlanta police executed a search warrant at a house owned by Kautz and MacLean in the city's Edgewood neighborhood.

CRIMINAL DEFENSE ATTORNEY: CHARGES AGAINST ‘COP CITY’ PROTESTERS ‘WILL LIKELY STICK’

MacLean, Kautz and Patterson are respectively the CEO, chief financial officer and secretary of the Network for Strong Communities, which was incorporated in 2020 and runs the Atlanta Solidarity Fund.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Marlon Scott Kautz, 39 (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

State investigators said they found evidence during the search "linking all three to financial crimes."

According to a statement from the GBI, the arrests stem "from the ongoing investigation of individuals responsible for numerous criminal acts at the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center."

Opponents of the training facility, which they have dubbed "Cop City", said the three are organizers that ran a nonprofit organization and bail fund founded to provide legal support to anyone arrested while engaging in protest.

ATLANTA PUBLIC SAFETY TRAINING CENTER COULD IMPACT PROPERTY INSURANCE RATES

"I think that it is a really frightening and dangerous escalation by the police, by Mayor Andre Dickens, by Gov. Brian Kemp against the right to protest and not just the right to protest but the ability to support those who have been criminalized for protesting," said community activist Micah Herskind.

Lauren Regan, executive director of the Civil Liberties Defense Center, called the arrests an "extreme provocation" in a statement.

"Bailing out protestors who exercise their constitutionally protected rights is simply not a crime," Regan said. "In fact, it is a historically grounded tradition in the very same social and political movements that the city of Atlanta prides itself on. Someone had to bail out civil rights activists in the 60’s — I think we can all agree that community support isn’t a crime,"

More than 40 people have been charged with domestic terrorism in connection with protests over the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, a cause that has garnered international attention since authorities clearing the protesters’ camp in South River Forest fatally shot an environmental activist in January. Officials say the officers fired in self-defense after the protester shot a trooper. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Billy Heath/FOX 5 Atlanta

Kautz himself predicted in a February statement that investigators were trying to build a criminal case against protesters using Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations law.

"Over the past year, police spokespeople and Gov. Kemp have repeated talking points which characterize Stop Cop City protesters as ‘terrorists’ who ‘come from other states’. In court filings, prosecutors have taken the position that arrested protesters are guilty based on their ‘cooperation with Defend the Atlanta Forest’ which they claim to be ‘a domestic violent extremist organization," Kautz wrote. "This narrative, while completely fabricated and repeatedly debunked, is an attempt at concocting a ’RICO-like' story about the movement, where protest is painted as a criminal enterprise."

That law allows prosecutors to bring charges against multiple people accused of committing separate crimes while working toward a common goal. RICO is a felony charge that carries stiff penalties: A prison term of five to 20 years; a fine of $25,000 or three times the amount of money gained from the criminal activity, whichever is greater; or both.

In a statement issued after the arrests, Gov. Brian Kemp said the state would "track down every member of a criminal organization, from violent foot soldiers to their uncaring leaders."

"These criminals facilitated and encouraged domestic terrorism with no regard for others, watching as communities faced the destructive consequences of their actions." the Republican said. "Here in Georgia, we do not allow that to happen."

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, also a Republican, pledged to "not rest until we have held accountable every person who has funded, organized, or participated in this violence and intimidation."

Activists nationwide have joined the protest movement, arguing that the 85-acre center would train officers to become more militarized and quell dissent, all while hundreds of trees are cut down, worsening flooding and climate change.

The Atlanta City Council approved the training center in 2021, saying a state-of-the-art campus would replace substandard offerings and boost police morale, which is beset by hiring and retention struggles in the wake of violent nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice in the summer of 2020.

The city is tasking the private Atlanta Police Foundation with building the complex, promising to pay $67 million over time. The remainder of the $90 million complex would come from private funds. Foundation work is ongoing, with the complex projected to be completed in 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.