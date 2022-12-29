FBI offering $10K reward for suspects in Ebenezer Baptist Church vandalism

article

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward in its search for suspects accused of vandalizing Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Authorities say they are searching for a group of 10 people caught vandalizing the church, which was led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and current Georgia Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, days after the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe. v. Wade.

According to the FBI, on July 3, the group was seen wearing all black on video surveillance near the church, which is located on the 100 block of Jackson Street in northeast Atlanta. At some point in time, officials say one of the members spray-painted the words "If abortions aren't safe neither are you" on the side of the wall.

Less than a minute later, the group crossed Auburn Avenue walking toward the Memorial Rose Garden. Cameras then caught the group walking away from the garden. At this time, however, they weren't wearing their black clothing.

The FBI says the group later separated into two groups of four and six with one group walking southbound on Boulevard and another heading down Auburn Avenue.

(FBI)

If you recognize anyone seen in the footage, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or send tips to Tips.FBI.gov.

A reward of $10,000 will be available to anyone whose information leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspects.