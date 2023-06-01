A strong city fire department can keep property insurance rates stable.

That is what a leader in Atlanta Fire wants citizens to know.

Nate Bailey, president of the fire union, described the link between the ranking of a fire service and the cost of insurance for homes and businesses.

The union leader raises the topic as one reason to back the controversial Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

"We are a one right now, the best," Bailey said. "But we can lose that if we do not build the training center."

The major insurers review the overall shape of a fire service, looking specifically at the city's ability to quickly get firefighters to a property.

Bailey said Atlanta has experienced a drop in fire ranking before and a corresponding increase in homeowners' insurance.

It happened back in 2009 when America and Atlanta took a downturn economically.

Atlanta Fire could not keep enough firefighters and stations were closed.

For a period, Bailey said, the fire ranking rose to 4 out of 10. Insurance rates went up.