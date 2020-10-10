Expand / Collapse search
Organization offering free rides to early voting in metro Atlanta

By
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
2020 Election
FOX 5 Atlanta

Free ride to the polls

A non-profit organization is getting a fleet of vans ready to take people to the polls for free.

ATLANTA - Early voting in Georgia begins on Monday, and a nonprofit is making it easier for voters to get to the polls.

The Neighborhood Assistance Corporations of America, or NACA, is deploying a fleet of vans to get voters to the polls.

"For the next 20 days, including Election Day, we are going to drive people to the polls," said Bruce Marks, Founder and CEO of NACA.

Preparations are underway to make that happen. Crews are putting decals on 100 vans that will begin taking voters to the polls on Monday.

"We're an economic justice organization, so to do that, it's really important that people's voices are heard which means their votes have to be counted," said Marks.

NACA is a nonprofit that helps low-income people buy homes, but this election, they're choosing to help in another way.

"This is a crucial election. There has been voter suppression," said Marks, "We want to make sure that everybody has an opportunity to vote."

The vans will be out across metro Atlanta to take voters to their polling places for free. NACA believes this effort will allow around 100,000 voters to get to the polls who may not otherwise have the chance to vote.

"We're going to be in nine counties in the Atlanta area, so people are going to be in different wards and different precincts, and then they're going to contact us," said Marks.

The vans will be in the area for the three weeks of early voting and available on Election Day. Officials also say the drivers have been vetted and social distancing measures are in place.

All you have to do is call 888-495-6222 to take advantage of the free ride.

