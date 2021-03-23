Organization calls for donations to replenish 'crucially' low blood supply

LifeSouth said the community blood supply has reached a critical point of emergency need.

The organization said the supply has steadily dropped over the past weeks while demand has increased at area hospitals.

Life sound is calling for all donors, particularly type-O and type-B donors, to safely donate blood at one of the following locations:

Atlanta Donor Center:4891 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30338

McDonough Donor Center:329 Westridge Pkwy, McDonough, GA 30253

Gainesville Donor Center: 1200 McEver Road, Gainesville, GA 30504

All blood donors receive a recognition item and wellness screen, which includes a COVID-19 antibody test.

Donors can walk-in or make appointments at lifesouth.org or by calling 1-800-7952707.

Donors must be age 17 or older or 16 with parental permission. Donors must weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. Photo ID is reaqired.

