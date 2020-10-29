Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:00 PM EDT until SAT 2:00 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
5
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 7:45 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 10:45 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 6:30 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 11:15 PM EDT, Clay County

Operation Phoenix: Local, federal law enforcement cracking down on violent offenders in Atlanta

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 Atlanta

Officials knab most dangerous offenders

State and local law enforcement officials teamed up to crack down on the most dangerous offenders.

ATLANTA - An all-out effort to clamp down on violent offenders was announced Thursday by local and federal law enforcement. 

They identified a dozen individuals -- men not juveniles -- said to be responsible for an ample share of gun violence. They are said to be associates in some cases, rivals in others. 

"The bottom line is there will be consequences if you commit violent acts," said Chris Hacker with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Hacker had worked previously with Rodney Bryant, the Atlanta Chief. Bryant's detectives gave him a core group of offenders suspected or caught for a string of crimes. 

Bryant noted that in the month of July, the city saw an especially high number of killings. 

The U.S. Attorney, Bjay Pak, will take care of the prosecutions, which have been stalled at the local level due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

And Pak warned federal sentencing comes with a stiff penalties, potentially slowing the revolving door that citizens complain so much about. 

The twelve suspects are listed below as are their charges. Officials say they are the first of hopefully many arrests.

  • Wayne Christopher Alford, 23, in state custody pending federal charges
  • Ronald Patrick Banks, 41, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon
  • Kenneth Xavier Copeland, 29, in state custody pending federal charges
  • Kareem Deandre Durham, 26, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon
  • Jaree Jalon Jackson, 24, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon
  • Marvell Larvett Jackson, 35, in state custody pending federal charges
  • Tenquarius Trenard Mender, 23, in state custody pending federal charges
  • Laderrious Sanquentez Broughton, 29, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon
  • Demario Montrez Leath, 38, pending federal charges, not in custody
  • Ricardo Haro, 19, Simple Battery against a Police Officer (state charge)
  • Randall Eddie Mellon, 33, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon
  • Jamal James Nicholl, 31, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, not in custody