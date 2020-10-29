Operation Phoenix: Local, federal law enforcement cracking down on violent offenders in Atlanta

An all-out effort to clamp down on violent offenders was announced Thursday by local and federal law enforcement.

They identified a dozen individuals -- men not juveniles -- said to be responsible for an ample share of gun violence. They are said to be associates in some cases, rivals in others.

"The bottom line is there will be consequences if you commit violent acts," said Chris Hacker with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Hacker had worked previously with Rodney Bryant, the Atlanta Chief. Bryant's detectives gave him a core group of offenders suspected or caught for a string of crimes.

Bryant noted that in the month of July, the city saw an especially high number of killings.

The U.S. Attorney, Bjay Pak, will take care of the prosecutions, which have been stalled at the local level due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And Pak warned federal sentencing comes with a stiff penalties, potentially slowing the revolving door that citizens complain so much about.

The twelve suspects are listed below as are their charges. Officials say they are the first of hopefully many arrests.