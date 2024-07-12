Operation Overwatch: DeKalb County make dozens of arrests, seizing guns

DeKalb County officials say a major police operation is getting guns and drugs off the street.

Operation Overwatch was launched on Jan. 1, 2024.

Since the operation's start, officials say they've made 84 felony arrests and seven misdemeanor arrests around the county.

Officers have seized 51 firearms - including seven machine guns and eight that were reported stolen - and recovered one stolen vehicle.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (DeKalb County Police Department)

Police have also confiscated several drugs, including marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy, mushrooms, cocaine, Xanax, fentanyl, and heroin.