Severe storm threat in North Georgia on Thursday

The Brief Scattered thunderstorms are expected across northwest Georgia Thursday afternoon, spreading southeast into Atlanta and central Georgia, with severe weather risks overnight. The primary threats include damaging wind gusts, large hail, and isolated tornadoes, with the highest risk between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday. Despite severe weather risks, drier and sunnier conditions are expected by the weekend, with temperatures reaching the low 70s by Sunday.



Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop across northwest Georgia on Thursday afternoon.

Those storms will spread southeast into the Atlanta metro and central Georgia into the evening hours, bringing a risk of severe weather overnight.

Timeline:

Forecasters say the window for severe storms stretches from 2 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday, with the highest risk between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

What we know:

The primary threats include damaging wind gusts and large hail, though isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

What they're saying:

"All of North Georgia is in some risk overnight Thursday into Friday," said the FOX 5 Storm Team. "Level 1 for most places, northwest from Carrollton all the way up to the state line … [with] communities like Fannin County, LaFayette and others … under a Level 2 that could bring damaging winds and large hail."

The storms are being driven by a fast-moving frontal system dropping out of the northwest. "It’s tomorrow night when things start cooking around here," the FOX 5 forecast added. "That frontal line is bringing in some showers and the potential for some severe weather overnight Thursday into Friday morning."

Dig deeper:

The FOX 5 Storm Team gives Atlanta a 10% chance of storms after 4 p.m. Thursday, with conditions becoming more active overnight. Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 3 a.m., with a low around 52 degrees and a 70% chance of precipitation.

Farther north, in places like Rome and Dalton, showers and storms are also likely on Thursday night, with lows dipping into the upper 40s. Extreme north Georgia communities near the Tennessee and North Carolina borders face a 60% chance of rain and storms overnight, and a continued threat of showers into Friday.

While the system is not expected to bring widespread flooding, forecasters estimate a quick burst of rainfall with totals ranging from a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch in most areas.

"This system is moving fast," the FOX 5 team said. "It’s gonna dump rain, but it’s gonna do it in a kind of a fast nature and get out of here."

Residents across Georgia are advised to monitor forecasts, have weather alerts enabled, and prepare for the potential of damaging conditions from Thursday evening into early Friday.

What's next:

Despite a brief cooldown early Friday and breezy conditions through Saturday, drier and sunnier weather is expected to return by the weekend.

"We're going to recoup into the 60s with lots of sunshine," the FOX 5 Storm Team said. "Sunday looking great. Low 70s, lots of sunshine. And then we're back at it and more seasonable weather Monday into Tuesday."

The forecast includes:

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s across north and central Georgia. A 30% chance of afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms remains.

Saturday-Sunday: Sunny skies, cooler mornings in the 30s and 40s, and highs ranging from the upper 50s in extreme north Georgia to the low 70s in central parts of the state.

Monday-Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with highs climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s.