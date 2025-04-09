Man convicted of strangling girlfriend to death mistakenly released from jail
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A statewide alert has been issued for a man convicted of strangling his girlfriend to death.
Authorities say Kathan Guzman was mistakenly released from the Clayton County Jail.
The backstory:
Guzman was arrested in August 2022. He was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and necrophilia.
Clayton County Police accused Guzman of strangling 19-year-old Delila Grayson, his ex-girlfriend. Grayson was found dead in a bathtub at a Webb Road home.
Guzman was convicted in October last year of felony murder and sentenced to life.
What we know:
According to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office, Guzman was accidentally released from the Clayton County Jail this week.
A bench warrant has since been issued for his arrest.
What they're saying:
The DA’s office says they hope the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office can put him back behind bars soon. They also express their disappointment with the situation.
What we don't know:
FOX 5 reached out to Guzman’s attorney but has yet to hear back.
it is not clear how he was able to be released from jail.
What you can do:
If you see Guzman or know his whereabouts, call 911.
The Source: The Clayton County District Attorney's Office, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, and court records from the Clayton County Superior Court were used as sources for this article.