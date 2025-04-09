Man convicted of strangling girlfriend to death mistakenly released from jail

article

The Brief Kathan Guzman, convicted of felony murder for strangling his ex-girlfriend, was mistakenly released early from Clayton County Jail. A bench warrant has been issued for Guzman's arrest following his accidental release. Authorities urge the public to call 911 if they see Guzman or know his whereabouts.



A statewide alert has been issued for a man convicted of strangling his girlfriend to death.

Authorities say Kathan Guzman was mistakenly released from the Clayton County Jail.

The backstory:

Guzman was arrested in August 2022. He was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and necrophilia.

Clayton County Police accused Guzman of strangling 19-year-old Delila Grayson, his ex-girlfriend. Grayson was found dead in a bathtub at a Webb Road home.

Guzman was convicted in October last year of felony murder and sentenced to life.

What we know:

According to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office, Guzman was accidentally released from the Clayton County Jail this week.

A bench warrant has since been issued for his arrest.

What they're saying:

The DA’s office says they hope the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office can put him back behind bars soon. They also express their disappointment with the situation.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 reached out to Guzman’s attorney but has yet to hear back.

it is not clear how he was able to be released from jail.

What you can do:

If you see Guzman or know his whereabouts, call 911.