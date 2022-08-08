Man arrested in Riverdale woman's strangulation death

article

A Clayton County man was arrested Sunday after police said he admitted to choking a woman to death during a domestic dispute.

Kathan Guzman, 20, was arrested and charged with malice murder and aggravated assault by strangulation.

Clayton County police said Guzman called 911 around 9 p.m. to report the death in Riverdale. Officers arrived at the Webb Road home to find 19-year-old Delila Grayson dead in the bathtub.

Investigators said Guzman got into an argument with Grayson which ended in him choking her to death.

Guzman was booked into the Clayton County Jail without bond.