Box truck driver's high-speed escape ends in PIT maneuver on I-85

It is something you don’t see very often. A shoplifting suspect in Newnan tried to make a quick getaway in a box truck.

The body camera video shows the high-speed chase down Interstate 85 that resulted in a PIT maneuver and a crash into the center wall.

Shoplifting leads to high-speed chase

What they're saying:

Newnan Police say they were called to the Belk store by loss prevention officers who had monitored a suspect cutting tags from merchandise, and concealing items including high-end cologne.

"They noticed that he had been at the store for about three hours. It was later determined that he had tried stealing about $1,200 in items. But when he got to the door, he dropped the stuff and ran out," said officer Donimic Beaner of the Newnan Police Department.

Newnan Police say during his getaway from Belk he was driving the box truck so recklessly they discontinued the pursuit.

They say a deputy with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office later spotted the truck on Interstate 85 and continued the pursuit.

"Do to the weather conditions, deputies had to exercise a lot more caution because of the heavy rain," Sgt. Chris Ricketson of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

They say Coleman refused to pull over again. The video shows the deputy performing the PIT maneuver on the big truck which caused it to spin across the highway and strike the median wall. The deputy is then seen ordering Coleman out of the truck at gunpoint.

What we know:

The suspect would later be identified as Eric Robert Coleman, 34, of Jonesboro. Police say he is a father of two kids.

Police took Coleman into custody. They say in the box truck they found more stolen merchandise from other stores.

What we don't know:

They are working now to identify where it all came from.

What's next:

Police say Coleman is facing some very serious felonies, including felony shoplifting, two counts of fleeing and reckless driving, among other charges.