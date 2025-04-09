DeKalb County family plans justice walk for unsolved murder

The Brief The 2-year-old murder of Joshua Malcolm remains unsolved. On April 10, 2023, someone in a black SUV shot Malcolm while driving on Bouldercrest Road near Interstate 285. DeKalb County police tell FOX 5 Atlanta there have been no new leads in the murder case. His loved ones have scheduled a justice march for April 10 at the crime scene to mark the anniversary and spark the cold case.



What we know:

DeKalb County Police say Joshua Malcom died after someone shot his car along Bouldercrest Road near Interstate 285 on April 10, 2023. Investigators say the shots came from a black SUV and left multiple bullets in the car. Malcolm had a passenger in the car.

What they're saying:

A tearful mother, Christy Malcolm, says she still struggles when trying to explain to her son's children what happened to their father.

"They are asking questions I don't have the answers to for him," says Malcolm. "I don't know what happened."

DeKalb County Police tell FOX 5 Atlanta they do not have any developments or leads in the investigation into the murder of the father of three. It says it appreciates any help the public can offer.

Malcolm's mother and aunt both say they have not heard from DeKalb County police since last year.

"It feels like they are treating him like a suspect instead of a victim," says Christy Malcolm.

This is why loved ones say they are determined to see the investigation through, and want to push the public.

"I think people are scared, scared of repercussions, being called a snitch," says friend and activist Keith Lewis. "But it's not snitching if you're helping someone."

What's next:

Supporters have scheduled what they are calling a justice walk at the crime scene for Friday at 5 p.m. in hopes of sparking the homicide investigation.

"For his son, who is only 5-years-old, to be able to see people care," says activist Keith Lewis. "Hopefully, young people realize that violence isn't the way."

"If you don't do it for me," says Malcolm's mother. "He has three children that wake up every morning asking for their father."

DeKalb County police say people can send an anonymous tip via the free TIP411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.