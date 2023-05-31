Mysterious shooting shatters DeKalb County family's lives

A DeKalb County family is desperate for answers this afternoon. They want to know who shot and killed their loved one back in April.

DeKalb County Police say Joshua Malcolm was just 23-years old when someone shot and killed him as he drove on Bouldercrest Road.

Joshua's mother is devastated. She is heartbroken after losing her firstborn to gun violence.

The family says what makes this even worse is that they have no answers

"He was happy all the time. He put a smile on your face. He loved his children. And they adored him," Aunt Kimberly Malcolm said with tears running down her eyes.

The 23-year-old was a father of three precious children. Cal'liy is the oldest, just 4 years old.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Joshua Malcolm (Supplied)

His mother, Christy, is too devastated to speak about her loss, but the family wants answers.

Police say Joshua was driving his car on Bouldercrest Road, near Interstate 285, back on April 10, when someone in a black SUV, sprayed at least 8 bullets in the car. He had a passenger, Stacy Washington, with him that night.

His aunt believes someone has information that will help police.

"I just want you all to tell us what happened. We don't know anything. What transpired?" his aunt questioned.

Joshua loved music. His family says he was a talented rapper, who had accepted Christ and turned his life around.

"I'm trying, we are trying to do everything we can to get Justice for Joshua because he deserves that. Joshua was a great person," she said with regret.

DeKalb County Police have very little to go on, if you have any information please help this family and give police a call.