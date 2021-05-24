Operation Nightwatch nets 80 arrests in Coweta County

Coweta County deputies have just wrapped up a big push to decrease crime around their highway exits.

During the 12 days of Operation Nightwatch, deputies were involved in five vehicle pursuits with suspects that decided to run rather than give up.

Investigators released a video from one of those incidents where deputies said the driver was pushing over 100 mph when deputies finally were able to use a PIT maneuver and put an end to the chase.

The driver seen in the body cam video got away but has been identified and warrants taken for his arrest. Deputies arrested a passenger in the car on drug charges.

In all, deputies said they made 371 traffic stops and made 80 arrests, of which 37 were felony arrests, seven were DUI cases. A handful of firearms, some of them stolen, were also recovered.

The sheriff’s office said the intent was to crack down on illegal activity at the exits off Interstate 85.

