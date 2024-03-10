Operation Ghost Busted: Last fugitive in largest Southern District of Georgia indictment captured

article

The last fugitive sought in Operation Ghost Busted has been caught. His arrest is a major update to the largest indictment the Southern District of Georgia has ever seen.

David D. Young, also known as "Khaos," 42, of Hortense, is one of 76 people on the hook for a huge drug conspiracy case. Warrants were issued for his arrest on Dec. 8, 2022.

Young was found on Saturday in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. He has since been brought back to the United States.

It's not clear when he'll face a judge.

Operation Ghost Busted: USA v. Alvarez et al

The case, USA v. Alvarez et al, alleged the 76 defendants have ties to the "Ghost Face Gangsters," a white-supremacy criminal street gang, along with other known prison and street gangs.

All 76 were charged in 2018 with involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy that dealt large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and alprazolam throughout southern Georgia.

The Department of Justice announced 43 men and women linked to the "Ghost Face Gangsters" were indicted on charges "related to drug trafficking and firearms possession throughout eastern Georgia and beyond" in Nov. 2018. (Credit: Department of Justic Expand

FOX 5 learned the primary conspiracy charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, as well as substantial financial penalties and a period of supervised release in the case that a defendant doesn't receive a life sentence.

The defendants range in age from as young as 21 to as old as 66.