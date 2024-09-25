Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Helen: OnStar offers complimentary 'Crisis Mode' for some Georgia residents

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 25, 2024 10:54pm EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

What to do when Hurricane Helene hits Georgia

GEMA officials say Hurricane Helene will hit Georgia even harder than initially expected. The timeline has also moved up. Here's what you need to know to stay safe when the storm comes to your area.

To prepare for Hurricane Helene, General Motors' OnStar is offering complimentary security and emergency services to some Georgia residents who drive Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicles.

LIVE HELENE UPDATES: WHEN WILL HELENE HIT ATLANTA?

It's called "Crisis Mode." When it's activated, users will get in-vehicle Wi-Fi, turn-by-turn directions, help connecting to their loved ones, emergency rescue and evacuation services and more, all for free. An OnStar subscription is not required.

Close up of OnStar and SOS buttons on a Chevrolet vehicle, Lafayette, California, May 3, 2024. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

MORE: Hurricane Helene: Here's how to prepare for severe storms, power outages

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac customers in the following Georgia counties are eligible for the complimentary services:

  • Atkinson
  • Bacon
  • Baker
  • Berrien
  • Brooks
  • Calhoun
  • Clay
  • Clinch
  • Coffee
  • Colquitt
  • Cook
  • Decatur
  • Dougherty
  • Early
  • Echols
  • Grady
  • Jeff Davis
  • Lanier
  • Lowndes
  • Miller
  • Mitchell
  • Seminole
  • Telfair
  • Thomas
  • Tift
  • Worth