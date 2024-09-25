Hurricane Helen: OnStar offers complimentary 'Crisis Mode' for some Georgia residents

To prepare for Hurricane Helene, General Motors' OnStar is offering complimentary security and emergency services to some Georgia residents who drive Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicles.

It's called " Crisis Mode ." When it's activated, users will get in-vehicle Wi-Fi, turn-by-turn directions, help connecting to their loved ones, emergency rescue and evacuation services and more, all for free. An OnStar subscription is not required.

Close up of OnStar and SOS buttons on a Chevrolet vehicle, Lafayette, California, May 3, 2024. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac customers in the following Georgia counties are eligible for the complimentary services: