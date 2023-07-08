'Ongoing lovers quarrel' leads to egging, death in Spalding County

article

Three teenagers in Spalding County are facing malice murder charges after an "ongoing lovers quarrel" got out of hand earlier this week.

18-year-old Sydney Maughon, 18-year-old Jeremy Munson and 19-year-old McKenzie Davenport went to a home on Dobbins Mill Road on July 3 with the intention to egg the home, according to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office.

A resident of the home, Johnathan Gilbert, who is also known as Taylor Lane, reportedly saw what the trio was doing and came out of his home, unarmed, to confront them.

The sheriff says the trio ran back to their car and when Gilbert continued to approach them, Maughon pulled out a gun and shot him several times.

The teens then left Gilbert dead in the middle of Dobbins Mill Road, says the Sheriff's Office.

A witness was able to provide information to the sheriff's office related to the shooting and the Sheriff's Office was able to locate a cellphone number for one of the teens involved. With the help of Henry County Police, they obtained a search warrant and found the car and gun associated with the murder.

All three suspects were soon in custody and facing multiple charges.

The charges are as follows:

Sydney Maughon: Murder, Malice Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Battery - Family Violence, and Criminal Trespass

Jeremy Munson: Murder, Malice Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and Criminal Trespass

McKenzie Davenport: Malice Murder, Battery, Criminal Trespass

The sheriff's office did not provide any information about the relationships between the suspects and victim.

