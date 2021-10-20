Marietta school district may offer vaccine clinic for elementary school kids

Elementary school students in one metro Atlanta district could soon be rolling up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine. If the FDA authorizes the Pfizer shot for the younger children, Marietta City Schools plans to set up a vaccine clinic at one of their schools.

The district said having a clinic at the school would make it easier and more convenient for parents.

Many parents are still deciding if they want their little ones to get the COVID-19 shot.

"I have not made a decision yet. It's very new so you have to read up on it," said Jelani Headley who has a son in third grade in Marietta City Schools.

The district is planning to set up a COVID-19 vaccine clinic if the Food and Drug Administration authorizes the vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old. That decision could come next week.

Headley said it's an important decision parents will have to make.

"We're talking about children. Not about dogs. It's important to understand all the details," said Headley.

Superintendent Grant Rivera sent an email to parents Tuesday stating the tentative date for the clinic is November 6. He promised before any shots are given, there will be a town hall where families can ask questions and get information. That could help parents like David Walraven make a decision on whether they want their child to get vaccinated.

"We're still on the fence at best. I need more information before we make a decision. I wasn't as worried about me as I am with my kids," said Walraven.

Marietta City Schools has had a few clinics for the older students and their families. They were set up in the high school. The district says the clinics were busy but they're not sure how many parents want their younger children to get the shot.

"I think it's a big decision for everybody. It's a personal choice every family has to make it for themselves," said Walraven.

The email to parents also included a survey to gauge how many parents would be interested in having their little ones get vaccinated.

