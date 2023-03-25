One killed in helicopter crash in Hall County, road closed

article

A deadly helicopter crash is under investigation in Hall County.

According to a post on social media, the helicopter crashed in the 4700 block of Clarks Bridge Road just north of Glade Farm Road in Gainesville. The road is closed at this time.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, one person has died in the crash.

MAP OF THE AREA

