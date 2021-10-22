Olympic gymnasts bring 'Gold' to metro Atlanta

Laurie Hernandez has competed at the highest level of gymnastics around the world, but that doesn’t mean she never gets nervous … especially when it comes to choreography!

"You know, in rehearsals I remember learning dance moves and thinking, ‘I don’t know how this is going to work!’ But as soon as we got to that first show, it all came together," Hernandez says while laughing.

The 2016 Olympic gold and silver medalist is part of the all-star lineup for the Gold Over America Tour starring Simone Biles — billed as a live gymnastics extravaganza and stopping by Duluth’s Gas South Arena next week.

"I think we’ve been able to find our groove as more shows go on," says Hernandez of the tour. "You know, this is a show that we’ve never seen, or that we — as athletes — have never done before."

Also featured on the tour are recent Olympic medalists Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, and MyKayla Skinner, among other world-class gymnasts. Hernandez says it’s exciting to be able to show off their skills to audiences in a non-competitive atmosphere.

"There’s going to come points when we all make little mistakes here and there, but there’s no pressure or there’s no beating yourself up after that," says Hernandez. "We’re all doing our best and we’re excited to be doing this as a way for your enjoyment and also for our enjoyment."

The Gold Over America Tour will be at Gas South Arena Tuesday, Oct. 26th; doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $26.50, and are available for purchase here.

