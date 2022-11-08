2 siblings killed after dozens of bullets fired at Redan-area home

Two adult siblings were killed inside their mother’s Redan home after a shooting late Monday evening.

DeKalb County police were called out around 9:30 p.m. Monday to the home located in the 5300 block of Olde Street, just outside the Stoncrest city limits.

Valerie Jones says she was upstairs watching television when she heard the gunshots.

"I had heard bullets being riddled from the street," Jones said. "I actually seen the lightning from the bullets."

She says she rushed downstairs to find her son and daughter, both in their 30s, on the living room couch suffering from gunshot wounds. Jones says she called 911 immediately.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Dozens of bullet holes dot the outside of a Stonecrest home after a double shooting that left two adult siblings dead on Nov. 8, 2022. (FOX 5)

Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

"I’m not sure exactly what happened, but my two children have passed," Jones said.

Bullet holes could be seen along the outside the home and smashed through at least one window.

"I do know my house is riddled with bullets," she said, adding she saw about 32 holes.

Numbered markers help count the spent shell casings found outside a Stonecrest area home after a deadly double shooting on Nov. 7, 2022. (FOX 5)

There are numerous questions such as why this shooting happened, if the victims were the intended target, and who shot them.

"I don’t know if it was a drive-by by mistake. I don’t know who did it. It just happened last night," Jones said.

What Jones says she does know is she is going to have to raise nearly $9,000 to cremate her 34-year-old son and 37-year-old daughter, who she says are gone way too soon. She set up a GoFundMe account help raise money to pay for that.

Two siblings were killed after someone opened fire into their Stonecrest home on Oct. 7, 2022. (Family photo)

She also added her voice to a recent chorus calling for an end to violence.

"I would like to see Blacks stop killing Blacks, actually. People stop killing people, humans stop killing humans," Jones said.

Investigators spent most of Tuesday combing over the scene for evidence. No suspects have been named and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call the DeKalb County Police Department.