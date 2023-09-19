Oktoberfest celebrations in metro Atlanta | 2023
ATLANTA - Here's a list of the Oktoberfest events in metro Atlanta:
Arches Brewing Co.
German foods, live music and marzen-style lager.
Sept. 23
3361 Dogwood Drive, Hapeville
Der Biergarten
Beer and food specials, costume contests, giveaways, and live music
Every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 29
300 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta
Eventide Brewing
Oktoberfest celebration with German-style beer, food, and music
Games including a stein holding contest, pretzel toss, and balloon darts
Tickets: $15-$60
Noon-8 p.m. Sept. 30
1015 Grant St. SE, Atlanta
Fire Maker Brewing Co.
Live German music, German food, a stein holding contest, and beer chug competition
German-style beers
1-6 p.m. Sept. 30
975 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta
From the Earth Brewing Co.
Traditional German beers, food, beer releases, and live music
3-9 p.m. Sept. 23
1570 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell
Gate City Brewing Co.
Live music, German food and beers, pretzel eating and stein holding contests, and a dunk tank
Noon, Oct. 7
43 Magnolia St., Roswell
Halcyon in Alpharetta
Car show, live polka band, German food, games, and giveaways
Keg rolling contest and pretzel-making station
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 30
6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
Halfway Crooks Beer
Special releases, open air games, biergarten, Bavarian food, and celebratory merch. Multi-week celebration.
Sept. 13 to Oct. 8
60 Georgia Ave. SE
HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern
German beer specials, Bavarian food offerings
Live music, DJs, and a costume contest
Sept. 29-Oct. 1
6690 Town Square, Alpharetta
Horned Owl Brewing
Live music, German beer, food, and games
Sept. 29-Oct. 1
2765 South Main St., Kennesaw
Ironshield Brewing
Stein holding competition, costume contest, brat throwing competition, and Oktoberfest Keg tapping
German food and live music
Noon-11 p.m. Sept. 23
457 Chestnut St., Lawrenceville
Kurt’s Euro Bistro
Oktoberfest celebrations with live music
$59 three-course menu with options including chicken schnitzel and apple strudel
Sept. 29-30 and Oct. 6-7
3305 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Duluth
The Melting Pot
Oktober FondueFest menu
$44 three-course menu with Bavarian beer cheese fondue, salad, and chocolate fondue
German-inspired sips available
Sept. 25-Oct. 26
Locations in Atlanta, Duluth, Kennesaw, and Roswell
Monday Night West Midtown
Celebrate Märzen with a stein holding competition, German-inspired dishes, and music
Noon, Sept. 30
670 Trabert Ave. NW, Atlanta
New Realm Brewing
Stein hoisting, bratwurst eating, and beer drinking
Flight of seven German beers
10 a.m. Sept. 23
550 Sommerset Terrace NE, Atlanta
Red’s Beer Garden
All-day Oktoberfest celebration with live polka music, Ayinger mugs and hats, food and drink specials, including Bratchos and brat sandwiches
Noon-9 p.m. Sept. 23
1328 Boulevard SE, Atlanta
Red Hare Brewing & Distilling
Food from GastroDog, live music, beer from Red Hare
Weiner race to benefit Georgia Daschunds
2-8 p.m. Sept. 23
1998 Delk Industrial Blvd. SE, Marietta
Round Trip Brewing
Nine-day festival featuring Oktoberfest Märzen
Barrel-aged Imperial Oktoberfest, Kaiser von Märzen
Daily activities and entertainment, including field day, small dog race, stein holding, and family fun day
Sept. 30-Oct. 8
Tucker Brewing Co.
Tucktoberfest will feature keg tappings, special release German-style beers, German food specials, and local artists. Multi-week celebration.
Sept. 16 trough Oct. 1
2003 S. Bibb Drive, Tucker
Wild Leap Brew Co.
Food trucks, live music, party favors, specialty beers, cocktails and slushies.
3 to 9 p.m. Sept. 30
125 Ted Turner Drive SW, Atlanta
The Wurst Beer Hall
Vibes, food and beers of Bavarian biergartens. Patak sausages, giant pretzels, Ayinger beers on draft. German wine dinner. Multi-week celebration.
Starting Sept. 16
863 Ponce de Leon NE, Atlanta
If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.