Oktoberfest celebrations in metro Atlanta | 2023

Here's a list of the Oktoberfest events in metro Atlanta:

Arches Brewing Co.

German foods, live music and marzen-style lager.

Sept. 23

3361 Dogwood Drive, Hapeville

Der Biergarten

Beer and food specials, costume contests, giveaways, and live music

Every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 29

300 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta

Eventide Brewing

Oktoberfest celebration with German-style beer, food, and music

Games including a stein holding contest, pretzel toss, and balloon darts

Tickets: $15-$60

Noon-8 p.m. Sept. 30

1015 Grant St. SE, Atlanta

Fire Maker Brewing Co.

Live German music, German food, a stein holding contest, and beer chug competition

German-style beers

1-6 p.m. Sept. 30

975 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta

From the Earth Brewing Co.

Traditional German beers, food, beer releases, and live music

3-9 p.m. Sept. 23

1570 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell

Gate City Brewing Co.

Live music, German food and beers, pretzel eating and stein holding contests, and a dunk tank

Noon, Oct. 7

43 Magnolia St., Roswell



Halcyon in Alpharetta

Car show, live polka band, German food, games, and giveaways

Keg rolling contest and pretzel-making station

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 30

6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta

Halfway Crooks Beer

Special releases, open air games, biergarten, Bavarian food, and celebratory merch. Multi-week celebration.

Sept. 13 to Oct. 8

60 Georgia Ave. SE

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern

German beer specials, Bavarian food offerings

Live music, DJs, and a costume contest

Sept. 29-Oct. 1

6690 Town Square, Alpharetta



Horned Owl Brewing

Live music, German beer, food, and games

Sept. 29-Oct. 1

2765 South Main St., Kennesaw

Ironshield Brewing

Stein holding competition, costume contest, brat throwing competition, and Oktoberfest Keg tapping

German food and live music

Noon-11 p.m. Sept. 23

457 Chestnut St., Lawrenceville



Kurt’s Euro Bistro

Oktoberfest celebrations with live music

$59 three-course menu with options including chicken schnitzel and apple strudel

Sept. 29-30 and Oct. 6-7

3305 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Duluth

The Melting Pot

Oktober FondueFest menu

$44 three-course menu with Bavarian beer cheese fondue, salad, and chocolate fondue

German-inspired sips available

Sept. 25-Oct. 26

Locations in Atlanta, Duluth, Kennesaw, and Roswell



Monday Night West Midtown

Celebrate Märzen with a stein holding competition, German-inspired dishes, and music

Noon, Sept. 30

670 Trabert Ave. NW, Atlanta



New Realm Brewing

Stein hoisting, bratwurst eating, and beer drinking

Flight of seven German beers

10 a.m. Sept. 23

550 Sommerset Terrace NE, Atlanta



Red’s Beer Garden

All-day Oktoberfest celebration with live polka music, Ayinger mugs and hats, food and drink specials, including Bratchos and brat sandwiches

Noon-9 p.m. Sept. 23

1328 Boulevard SE, Atlanta

Red Hare Brewing & Distilling

Food from GastroDog, live music, beer from Red Hare

Weiner race to benefit Georgia Daschunds

2-8 p.m. Sept. 23

1998 Delk Industrial Blvd. SE, Marietta



Round Trip Brewing

Nine-day festival featuring Oktoberfest Märzen

Barrel-aged Imperial Oktoberfest, Kaiser von Märzen

Daily activities and entertainment, including field day, small dog race, stein holding, and family fun day

Sept. 30-Oct. 8

Tucker Brewing Co.

Tucktoberfest will feature keg tappings, special release German-style beers, German food specials, and local artists. Multi-week celebration.

Sept. 16 trough Oct. 1

2003 S. Bibb Drive, Tucker

Wild Leap Brew Co.

Food trucks, live music, party favors, specialty beers, cocktails and slushies.

3 to 9 p.m. Sept. 30

125 Ted Turner Drive SW, Atlanta



The Wurst Beer Hall

Vibes, food and beers of Bavarian biergartens. Patak sausages, giant pretzels, Ayinger beers on draft. German wine dinner. Multi-week celebration.

Starting Sept. 16

863 Ponce de Leon NE, Atlanta

If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.