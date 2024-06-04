Expand / Collapse search

Oklahoma man nabbed in Georgia with nearly $1 million in marijuana

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 4, 2024 4:41pm EDT
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
Peach County Sheriff’s deputies released this photo showing 453 pounds of marijuana seized during a traffic stop on June 4, 2024. article

Peach County Sheriff’s deputies released this photo showing 453 pounds of marijuana seized during a traffic stop on June 4, 2024.  (Peach County Sheriff's Office)

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. - An Oklahoma man was arrested in Middle Georgia with nearly a million-dollars' worth of marijuana.

Jia Bin Zhang, 34, of Norman, Oklahoma, was charged with trafficking in marijuana.

According to the Peach County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck with a camper shell was pulled over along Interstate 75 southbound on Monday evening. Deputies say during the stop, bags of what appeared to be marijuana in shrink-wrapped bags were found.

Jia Bin Zhang

Jia Bin Zhang (Peach County Sheriff's Office)

In all, investigators say that 453 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $906,000 were found.

Zhang was booked into the Peach County LEC and is being held without bond.